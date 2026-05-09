Race for TN govt: Swearing over, TVK chief Vijay's swearing-in on May 10

CHENNAI: The long-drawn post-poll thriller in Tamil Nadu finally reached the climax on Saturday after the TVK secured the support of the VCK, and then the IUML, to back its bid to form the next government, and Governor RV Arlekar invited its leader C Joseph Vijay to swear in as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at 10 am on Sunday.
The two-year-old party now has the support of 120 MLAs-elect, including 107 of its own and 13 from its allies. Now it has to prove the majority on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on or before May 13.
Importantly, even as they extended support, the CPM, CPI, VCK, and IUML stressed that they continued to stand by the DMK when it comes to matters concerning Tamil Nadu, and the backing for TVK from the outside was only to avoid a constitutional crisis that could be exploited by the Centre-ruling BJP.
The last of those numbers that TVK required took their time coming, as VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, who had earlier said he would take a decision on whether or not to support TVK in coordination with the CPM and CPI, held out. The unexpected delay led to reports that the party with only two MLAs-elect was demanding three cabinet posts, including the Deputy Chief Minister post for Thirumavalavan.
The torrent of speculations was put on hold after VCK issued a statement that the party’s decision would be announced on Saturday morning. However, as we have witnessed in the nearly 100 hours of drama, the end was tantalisingly close, but didn’t really reach there in the morning as promised.
Finally, around 4 pm, Thirumavalavan announced that his party would back TVK’s bid without joining the government and claimed that the reports of the party negotiating for cabinet posts were media speculations. At that point, the numbers were with Vijay: TVK’s 107 + Congress 5 + CPM + CPI + VCK (2 each) = 118. Then, it was the turn of IUML to spring a surprise by extending its support, taking the numbers to 120.
Armed with the numbers in his arsenal, Vijay left for Lok Bhavan to meet Tamil Nadu Governor-in-charge Arlekar, the fourth visit in as many days, only to be told en route that he had no appointment with the Governor, who was scheduled to leave for Keralam by the 7.10 pm flight. Vijay’s car made a U-turn, eye-rolls replaced drumrolls.
Finally – like, for the final final time – the drama ended when the Governor cancelled the trip to Keralam and asked Vijay to come over. This time, the TVK chief went there not just carrying letters but with leaders of parties that backed him as the next Chief Minister. Satisfied that he had the numbers with him, the Governor invited Vijay to swear in at 10 am on Sunday and told him to prove the majority on or before May 13.
Meanwhile, DMK president and outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement welcoming his allies’ decision to support the TVK to form the next government, while also pointedly noting that the Congress, which won five MLAs by being part of the alliance he headed, snapped ties with the DMK within just a day.
The DMK is unlikely to forgive and forget, and we are yet to hear of the last of its war with the Congress.