Race for TN govt: Swearing over, TVK chief Vijay's swearing-in on May 10

The two-year-old party now has the support of 120 MLAs-elect, including 107 of its own and 13 from its allies. Now it has to prove the majority on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on or before May 13.

Importantly, even as they extended support, the CPM, CPI, VCK, and IUML stressed that they continued to stand by the DMK when it comes to matters concerning Tamil Nadu, and the backing for TVK from the outside was only to avoid a constitutional crisis that could be exploited by the Centre-ruling BJP.

The last of those numbers that TVK required took their time coming, as VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, who had earlier said he would take a decision on whether or not to support TVK in coordination with the CPM and CPI, held out. The unexpected delay led to reports that the party with only two MLAs-elect was demanding three cabinet posts, including the Deputy Chief Minister post for Thirumavalavan.