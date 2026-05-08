Race for TN govt: Left parties in but VCK leaves Vijay-led TVK hanging

CHENNAI: In a day of high drama, TVK’s desperate attempts to convince the Left parties to support its claim to form the next government finally succeeded on Friday, but its leader C Joseph Vijay is still struggling to cobble together the requisite number, as the VCK is still holding out allegedly over a number of demands, including deputy Chief Minister post for its leader Thol Thirumavalavan and cabinet spots for its two MLAs-elect.
Adding further spice, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran alleged that TVK was indulging in horse-trading, as his party’s lone MLA-elect was missing, perhaps purchased or kidnapped. He met Governor RV Arlekar to hand over a petition in this regard and also submitted a letter urging him to invite AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to form the next government. The episode has made observers wonder whether the Governor would cite this as a case of horse-trading and take action that could affect the TVK’s prospects.
The day started with the CPM and CPI deciding to extend outside support to the TVK to form the government and issued formal letters of support. Following this, Vijay and senior leaders of the party called on the Governor and handed over a fresh letter staking claim. From there, the entourage went to the State offices of the two parties and interacted with them, during which he informed them that the swearing-in ceremony would be held at 11 am on Saturday.
CPM State secretary P Shanmugam told DT Next that the Left parties sought assurances that his government would be secular and would work for the welfare of the people. Vijay agreed to this and even told them to put forth any suggestions they may have for the people’s welfare.
VCK, which had maintained that it would coordinate with the Left parties in taking a decision, was supposed to be the next. However, much to the shock of the TVK leadership, Thirumavalavan’s party played hardball. Sources told DT Next that the party raised several demands, including deputy Chief Minister post for Thirumavalavan, who should be fielded from Tiruchy East constituency that Vijay has planned to vacate, cabinet posts for both MLAs-elect, and also allocating Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat, now represented by Thiruma, for the party.
Of these, TVK agreed to the demands for deputy CM post and Tiruchy East seat, sources said, adding that it said the remaining demands could be discussed in the coming days. Around this time, Thiruma called on DMK president MK Stalin at his residence, setting off another round of speculations. Finally, it all came to a pause after the VCK issued a statement that Thiruma would make a formal statement on the party’s decision on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the IUML issued a statement that it supported DMK president MK Stalin’s comment urging the Governor to immediately initiate constitutional procedures for the formation of a new government. This was widely interpreted as the party deciding to support the TVK’s claim. However, the IUML clarified later in the day that it remained with the DMK and was not backing Vijay.
As these developments raised questions about the swearing-in ceremony that the TVK was planning, sources close to Governor Arlekar told DT Next that Vijay has not been able to show that he has the majority. “The TVK currently has support of 116 MLAs-elect. There was no letter of support from VCK, IUML or any other party. He has not been invited to take oath on Saturday or Sunday," sources said.
The twists and turns caught the TVK faithful, who were elated about Vijay becoming the Chief Minister, by shock.