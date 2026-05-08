Race for TN govt: Left parties in but VCK leaves Vijay-led TVK hanging

Adding further spice, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran alleged that TVK was indulging in horse-trading, as his party’s lone MLA-elect was missing, perhaps purchased or kidnapped. He met Governor RV Arlekar to hand over a petition in this regard and also submitted a letter urging him to invite AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to form the next government. The episode has made observers wonder whether the Governor would cite this as a case of horse-trading and take action that could affect the TVK’s prospects.

The day started with the CPM and CPI deciding to extend outside support to the TVK to form the government and issued formal letters of support. Following this, Vijay and senior leaders of the party called on the Governor and handed over a fresh letter staking claim. From there, the entourage went to the State offices of the two parties and interacted with them, during which he informed them that the swearing-in ceremony would be held at 11 am on Saturday.