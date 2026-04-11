Rabid dog bites seven in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: Rabid dogs have attacked seven people, including two schoolchildren, over the past few days in Tiruvetriyur village in Ramanathapuram district, causing panic among residents.
Villagers tracked and captured the dog themselves and released it in a nearby forest area to prevent further attacks. Rajeswari, who runs a chicken shop in Pudhupaiyur, was seriously injured.
The dog later bit two children in the school premises and bit four others in the area. All the injured persons were treated at the Ramanathapuram GH.
In a similar incident, eight people were bitten by stray dogs in a single day in Sengottai, of whom one woman sustained serious injuries.