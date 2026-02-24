R Nallakannu remains critical, on round-the-clock intensive care

CHENNAI: R Nallakannu, 101, who has been undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai, remains in a critical condition following a major setback in his health on February 23.
According to a statement issued by the RGGGH on February 24, he is suffering from an infection along with multiple co-morbidities, including hypertension, kidney disorder and difficulty in swallowing food. He has been admitted for specialised treatment and is being managed by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors.
Hospital authorities said ventilatory support and medications being administered to him have been intensified based on the recommendations of specialists. Efforts are under way to stabilise his condition through advanced medical interventions, and he is under continuous intensive monitoring round the clock, the statement said.
After Chief Minister MK Stalin visited veteran leader in the hospital on Monday evening, a stream of political party leaders including CPI general secretary D Raja, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai visited the ailing leader.