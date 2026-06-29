Quitting MLAs disrespect people's mandate, says Thol Thirumavalavan

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirumavalavan said the issue should not be viewed merely as an internal feud within the AIADMK. "MLAs are elected through the people's mandate. Such developments in Tamil Nadu politics are not healthy. Everyone should seriously analyse the background, as it is our collective duty to uphold democracy," he said.

Rejecting suggestions that TVK did not trust its alliance partners in running the government, Thirumavalavan said he would not respond to rumours. He, however, reiterated that the VCK remained committed to supporting the TVK government to complete its full term. He also declined to comment on developments in the MDMK.