Quitting MLAs disrespect people's mandate, says Thol Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday said the resignation of MLAs was not a healthy development in politics and urged people to analyse the reasons behind such decisions, stressing that elected representatives carry the mandate of the people.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirumavalavan said the issue should not be viewed merely as an internal feud within the AIADMK. "MLAs are elected through the people's mandate. Such developments in Tamil Nadu politics are not healthy. Everyone should seriously analyse the background, as it is our collective duty to uphold democracy," he said.
Rejecting suggestions that TVK did not trust its alliance partners in running the government, Thirumavalavan said he would not respond to rumours. He, however, reiterated that the VCK remained committed to supporting the TVK government to complete its full term. He also declined to comment on developments in the MDMK.
On the proposed sale of NLC shares, Thirumavalavan appealed to the Centre to drop the move, saying it would pave the way for the privatisation of public sector undertakings. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to prevent the Union government's move.
The VCK leader said minister Aadhav Arjuna and N Anand had met him earlier and were visiting leaders of parties supporting the TVK government. He said a meeting of all elected representatives from the alliance parties would be held, during which Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would address participants and discuss the alliance.
Thirumavalavan also appealed to the Chief Minister to meet the families of the victims of the Karur tragedy, saying the public expected such a gesture.
Dismissing speculation over his candidature from Tiruchy East, Thirumavalavan termed it a media-created rumour. "I will never contest the bypoll nor have I sought the seat from the ruling party," he said.