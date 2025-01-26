Quit Raj Bhavan, fight DMK politically, Minister Mathiventhan tells Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Mathiventhan on Saturday asked Governor RN Ravi to quit the Raj Bhavan and fight the ruling DMK politically if he is keen on engaging in politics.

Taking strong exception to Governor Ravi’s Republic Day message, which was critical of the DMK regime, Mathiventhan said in a statement: “The Tamil Nadu government has the overwhelming support of the people of the state. There is no issue that can be raised to to target the state government. A situation has risen where the DMK is sure to win over 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls. Knowing all this, the Governor would have been frustrated. If Governor Ravi is keen on engaging in politics, let him quit the post and face us directly on the political field. We will speak about the achievements of the Dravidian model government. Let Governor Ravi respond to us as a politician. He shouldn't insult the Republic Day or pride of Tamil Nadu by engaging in politics during Republic Day or in the state assembly."