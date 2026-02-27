Quilting confidence in a village classroom

Founded in 1967 by VVRNM Subbiah Chettiar, the government-aided school blends academics with skill-based learning. Once a week, students from Classes 6 to 12 learn various stitching techniques, including embroidery, basic tailoring, and quilting.

Most of the girls come from rural, economically weaker backgrounds, and the school views craft training as an essential life skill. In a dedicated tailoring room, they practise under the guidance of SS Meena, committee member and quilt mentor, and the school provides the materials. Recently, three Class 9 students displayed their quilts at an exhibition in Chennai.