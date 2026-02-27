Tamil Nadu

Quilting confidence in a village classroom

Most of the girls come from rural, economically weaker backgrounds, and the school views craft training as an essential life skill
Students get hands-on training in embroidery and quilting
After weeks of lessons and anticipation, the extracurricular hour arrives at Kandadukathan Muthaiah Subbiah Chettiar Girls Higher Secondary School in Nattarasankottai, Sivagangai district.

Founded in 1967 by VVRNM Subbiah Chettiar, the government-aided school blends academics with skill-based learning. Once a week, students from Classes 6 to 12 learn various stitching techniques, including embroidery, basic tailoring, and quilting.

Most of the girls come from rural, economically weaker backgrounds, and the school views craft training as an essential life skill. In a dedicated tailoring room, they practise under the guidance of SS Meena, committee member and quilt mentor, and the school provides the materials. Recently, three Class 9 students displayed their quilts at an exhibition in Chennai.

Harini, one of the participants from the school, says, “I started stitching at a young age because I was fascinated by watching my mother sew. We have a special session once a week after school, from 4 pm to 6 pm, where Meena ma’am teaches us different styles and designs. Seeing a national award-winning quilt displayed in our school motivates us.”

Our students are incredibly talented; what they truly need is exposure. Quilting, introduced by my cousin, has become a powerful creative outlet for the girls. Many of them come from humble backgrounds, but their innovation and awareness are remarkable. Our role is to nurture that talent and show them that education goes beyond engineering or law; art and craft matter just as much,
Chitty Nagarajan, a committee member of the school

Another student, Kavya Prabha, shares that quilting has helped them, as it improves their concentration. “Meena ma’am first taught us to stitch a basic quilt mat, and then we moved on to embroidery.”

Seeing my classmates’ stitching inspired me to learn. I trained for four months for this competition, and I look forward to next year, when I hope to present more designs. The competition was a valuable learning experience for us,
R Gopika

Akhila, the mathematics teacher, who accompanied the students for the exhibition, tells DT Next, “Students in our school come from rural and economically weaker backgrounds. This competition was an eye-opener for them, as it was the first time they had travelled outside the village. They gained exposure to different works and learned a great deal. We are looking forward to more such events. I would like to thank Tina Katwal and Varsha Sundararajan (founders of the Quilt India Foundation) for inviting us and the school secretary, S Nagarajan, for giving us this opportunity.”

