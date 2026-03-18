Queer community condemns new Transgender Bill, demands rollback

The new amendment has drawn widespread criticism across the country as it proposes dropping self-identification as a legitimate way of obtaining a transgender certificate.

Earlier, someone who identifies as a transperson could avail a transgender card with a self-attestation and an Aadhaar card, which lets them access the welfare schemes of the government.

Under the new Bill, one needs approval from the District Magistrate after a physical exam. If not satisfied, they will be referred to a medical board.

Talking to the press, co-founder of Sahodaran Sudha said, "This strips us of our dignity by adding physical examination as a clause for certification. Why should we show our genitals to a district magistrate? It opens us up to much harassment."