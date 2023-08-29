Quarterly examination for all classes to begin from Sept second week

CHENNAI: For the current academic year, the School Education Department has released a schedule for quarterly examinations to begin in September along with the midterm break that will follow in October.

As per department circular, the quarterly exams for classes 1 to 5 will commence on September 14 and for students in classes 6 to 10, they will start on September 18.

For higher secondary students, the classes 11 and 12 exams are set to begin on September 15.

The midterm break for students in classes 1 to 3 has been announced from September 22 to October 2. While in the case of students from classes 4 to 12, the break has been given from September 27 till October 2.

Meanwhile, the education department has initiated the distribution of common question papers for quarterly, half-yearly, and annual exams for students of classes 6 to 12.

This decision, after consideration, will be implemented in 12 districts in the first phase.

However, earlier, apart from board exams, question papers were being prepared by a group of teachers formed at the district-level, for students in classes 10, 11 and 12.

The previous procedure of providing common question papers for board exams will continue, the department has informed through a circular.