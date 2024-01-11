Quality institutions key for growth: PTR

COIMBATORE: Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, on Wednesday said building quality institutions is vital for the nation’s growth.

Speaking at the inauguration of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Coimbatore branch, Thiaga Rajan said in late 1990’s and early 2000, a lot of advanced economies and societies started to see deterioration in the quality of their institutions.

“Its consequences led to a huge crisis in the financial markets and geopolitics. There was also a decline and decay in economic and democratic outcomes, which is to keep the society together equitably. As better institutions are essential to build better nations, building quality institutions is the need of the hour,” he said.

Further, the Minister said institutions with value creates better democracies and therefore lead to growth, besides better quality of life for its citizens.

CS Manish Gupta, president of ICSI told reporters that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Defence Ministry to provide free enrolment to interested ‘Agniveer Jawans.’ More than two lakh students are pursuing the company secretary course through ICSI.