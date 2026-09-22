Quack held after Namakkal boy dies of dengue

COIMBATORE: A 38-year-old woman who was practising medicine without the required qualification was arrested in Namakkal on Tuesday (September 22) after a seven-year-old boy, who had received treatment from her, died of dengue.
Following the boy’s death at Puthupatti village near Namagiripettai, Namakkal District Collector L Madhubalan inspected the locality to review the dengue-prevention and mosquito-control measures being implemented in the area.
During his visit to the boy’s residence, the Collector met the grieving parents. They told him that their son had received treatment from Usha (38), who had undergone nursing training and was running a pharmacy while also treating members of the public.
Acting on the information, a team comprising District Health Officer K Poongodi, Rasipuram Government Hospital Chief Medical Officer Kalaiselvi and Namagiripettai police officials inspected the pharmacy.
The officials seized injections, medicines and other medical supplies from the premises and subsequently sealed the establishment. Usha was arrested, and a case was registered by the Namagiripettai police. Further investigation is under way.