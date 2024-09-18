Quack couple held for giving wrong treatment to 7-year-old boy in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Tuesday arrested a fake doctor couple for treating a seven-year-old boy.

The accused, Balaji Chakravarthy and his wife Selvi were running Ajay Neuro Clinic on Robertson Road in RS Puram.

Police said Ramachandran (70) from Ambattur in Chennai took his seven-year-old grandson for some issue in his nervous system. Under the pretext of treatment, the couple had extracted Rs 2.70 lakh from the elderly man.

“Yet, the boy did not recover and his pain aggravated following a swell in his left thigh. The elderly man took the boy to another private hospital, where doctors declared that he was given the wrong treatment,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the RS Puram police registered a case and arrested the couple.

Inquiries revealed that Balaji Chakravarthy had just completed a diploma course, while his ‘unqualified’ wife also assisted him in the fraud.