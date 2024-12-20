QR code passes for devotees coming to Srirangam temple for Vaikunta Ekadesi festival

TIRUCHY: Steps are being taken to distribute passes with QR codes in different colours for devotees during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam, said Collector M Pradeep Kumar here on Friday.

Inspecting the preparations for the Vaikunta Ekadasi at the temple, the Collector told the reporters that the festival which commences on December 30 would conclude on January 20. The Pagal Pathu ritual has been scheduled from December 31 to January 9, while Raa Pathu would commence on January 10 and end on January 20. The major event of ‘Sorga Vasal Thirappu’ would happen at 5 am on January 10.

As devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other states would visit the temple to witness the festival, adequate facilities were being made to give a hassle-free experience. While a heavy force of police would be deployed to regulate the crowd, the civic administration has been asked to provide all necessary basic amenities including medical camps, drinking water, toilets, etc.

The Southern Railway and TNSTC would operate special services to Srirangam from various places, he said

“This year, we are planning to distribute passes with QR code and with certain colour codes to the devotees who visit the temple on the main event of Sorga Vasal Thirappu to avoid duplication of passes”, said the collector.

The collector also said an announcement would be made on whether the passes can be obtained online or in person.

Corporation Commissioner Saravanan, City Commissioner of Police N Kamini, Joint Commissioner (HR and CE) Mariappan, and others were present.