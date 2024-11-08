QR code-based security system to prevent smuggling of TN temple idols, says Minister

CHENNAI: A QR code-based security system is being put in place to prevent the smuggling of idols from the temples across Tamil Nadu, state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu informed on Friday.

The process of mapping all the temple idols for the Quick Response-code based security mechanism was progressing and it would be completed in about six months time, he said.

"The move would help promptly identify and retrieve the idols in case they go missing," Sekar Babu told reporters after presiding over a ceremony to commence the preparatory work for the Kumbhabhishekam (consecration) of the ancient Sri Gangadeeswar temple at Purasawalkam, here.

As many as 36 different works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4.82 crore in the Gangadeeswar temple in view of the consecration ceremony on November 28.

"After the DMK government took up the reins, the incidents of idol thefts gradually decreased. We have launched several precautionary measures to prevent the smuggling of idol from temples following a review meeting conducted by Chief Minister M K Stalin, recently," he said.

Referring to the mega spiritual event of Soorasamharam, which marked the culmination of the annual Kandha Sashti festival at the temples dedicated to Lord Murugan, Sekar Babu said the event at Tiruchendur attracted over eight lakh footfalls.

"Those who participated in the Soorasamharam (signifying the triumph of good over evil by enacting the slaying of the demon Surapadman by Lord Subrahmanya) event held in Tiruchendur on Thursday appreciated the arrangements made for the festival," the Minister claimed.