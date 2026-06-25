QR-based petitions to ease grievance redressal in school education department

CHENNAI: In a move to reduce paperwork and streamline grievance redressal, School Education Minister Rajmohan has introduced an electronic petition (e-petition) system at his office in the Secretariat.
Under the new initiative, visitors seeking appointments with the minister can submit petitions digitally by scanning a QR code displayed outside his office.
Once the QR code is scanned, petitioners can enter their personal details and upload digital copies of their petitions. Hard-copy petitions can also be scanned and uploaded through the system for official processing.
The platform also allows visitors to provide a brief description of their grievance or upload a voice note explaining their issue, though these are optional.
Officials said the initiative has been introduced to reduce dependence on paper-based submissions and ensure faster registration and tracking of petitions received by the minister's office.
The minister has also introduced a token-based visitor management system to regulate appointments and reduce waiting time for members of the public visiting the Secretariat.
According to instructions displayed at the minister's office, visitors who register through the QR code system will receive a token number and an appointment slot based on the minister's availability during public grievance hours. Rajmohan currently holds the portfolios of School Education, Tamil Development and Information and Publicity.