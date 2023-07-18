PwDs with one leg impairment to get petrol scooters

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu government is all set to provide petrol scooters equipped with connecting wheels to persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The new move will benefit persons with disabilities with one leg impairment.

“Petrol scooters equipped with connecting wheels have been provided to disabled persons with two-leg impairment since 2011-2012. Now, the government has decided to expand the scheme to provide fitter petrol scooters to the beneficiaries with one leg impairment from this year (2023-2024),” said R Anandakumar, Commissioner for Welfare of the Differently Abled in a Government Order accessed by DT Next.

The State government recently expanded the scheme of providing petrol scooters with connecting wheels to disabled persons with one leg and hands in good condition from 2023-24. Further, the government sanctioned Rs 4.50 crore to implement the scheme for 500 beneficiaries this year. Deepak Nathan, State president of the ‘December 3 Movement’ said that the government should implement the scheme with few relaxation in the criteria.

“It’s our long-term demand. We thank the government and Chief Minister for the scheme. But in Tamil Nadu, most of the PwDs are with one leg impairment due to polio. Fixing the numbers to 500 is not enough for us. The government should consider increasing the number of beneficiaries. Also, they should provide for all PwDs including working persons without prioritising the job and studies. We will again urge the government to relax the criteria,” he added.