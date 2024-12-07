PwDs in self-help groups get Rs 59 crore loan for business across TN

CHENNAI: Aiding the livelihood of Persons with Disability (PwD) involved in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the State, around Rs 59.32 crore has been given as loans under the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW).

For the economic development of women, trans persons and the disabled in different SHGs, TNCDW has been initiating various welfare schemes.

Additionally, every year, SHGs are started in rural and urban areas with PwDs among other groups.

The TNCDW notification read, “As many as 8,336 special SHGs have been formed with disabled members from 2021 till date. Out of which 3,274 SHGs received Rs 59.32 crore in loan disbursement. PwDs received Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. As many as 2,410 PwDs have also received Rs 9.62 crore as personal livelihood fund, and Rs 6.92 crore was given to 1,552 special SHGs as vocational development fund.”