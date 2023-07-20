PWD constructing buildings sans approval; activists seek action

CHENNAI: Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer organisation, has written to the Public Works Department secretary seeking strict actions against officials for constructing government buildings without planning permission and inaugurating without getting the completion certificate and such buildings were continuing to use temporary power supply paying 75 per cent excess energy charges.

“Due to a lack of awareness and knowledge among PWD officials regarding the necessity for obtaining planning permission and building completion certificate from planning authorities, many government buildings are being constructed without permission and could not get the building completion certificate. Therefore, many government buildings could not get permanent electricity and water connections,” K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause wrote to the PWD secretary.

As per the combined development and building rules 2019, a building completion certificate confirming that the building has been constructed as per the approved plan by the competent authority who had issued the planning permit is mandatory to get electricity, water supply and sewerage connection. The rule applies to all government buildings.

Citing the case of the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Coimbatore South, could not get a permanent electricity connection from September 2022 and is paying huge amounts as electricity charges since it is in temporary service and could not get permanent connections. In May, the RDO consumed 1750 units and paid Rs 35,935 as energy charges for the temporary power supply which is 75 per cent more. If they had got a proper connection, the energy charges would have been Rs 20,538. He said that several recently built government buildings are facing similar issues.

Pointing to the Madras High Court order to adhere to the 2019 rules on a PIL filed by them, the consumer activist said that the chief secretary’s order dated September 12, 2022, that the executing agency (PWD) should obtain planning permission before the commencement of the construction works and foundation stone should not be laid without getting the permission. “The building should not be inaugurated without a completion certificate,” the CS order said.

Kathirmathiyon said that due to the unawareness of the PWD officials, the government buildings without proper approvals are paying 75 per cent excess energy charges and it should be recovered from the officials concerned. “Strictly speaking even the temporary connections should be disconnected - after completion of the construction - and those government buildings would not have any electricity connections at all, “ he said.