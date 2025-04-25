PwD association urges TN govt to provide them with monthly stipend Rs 6,000

CHENNAI: The members of various differently-abled associations and several persons with disability have urged the state government, in a letter, to provide the minimum monthly disability allowance of Rs 6,000 to all persons with disability.

Meanwhile, the association members and differently-abled persons have welcomed the decision to allow persons with disability in the political space, to represent differently-abled persons in local body elections by filing nominations.

Writing further, the members have pointed out that there are at least 18 lakh differently-abled persons (2.21 per cent of the total TN population as per the 2011 census). "These persons, time and again, are faced with multiple barriers, exclusion, discrimination in participation and have to pay a direct disability cost even to fulfil bare minimum needs," stated the letter issued by the 'One Demand Campaign 2025', a collective campaign by disability rights groups.

The letter further added, "A 'One Demand Campaign 2025' has submitted representation to the TN government to provide a bare minimum monthly disability allowance of Rs 6,000 to all persons with disabilities, equivalent to the minimum daily wage assigned by the International Labour Organization (ILO), irrespective of their income ceiling. Moreover, we also urge the government to provide an additional monthly high support allowance of Rs 10,000 to persons with high support needs."

The letter further highlighted that the ratio of specific allocations to persons with disabilities to total disbursements remains at 0.5 per cent during the last three years and is taking a declining trend in 2025-26.

And, in 2025-26, Rs 1704 per month is all that a person with disability is ensured by the state government, the letter stressed.

Meanwhile, on April 22, the members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a protest in Chennai urging to increase the monthly allowance among a few other demands.

Additionally, TARATDAC and the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) have urged the TN government to revise the new rule of enhancing the working hours for differently-abled persons from four to eight hours under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.