PwD association seeks UDID exemption for free bus travel under Vettri Payanam scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) has urged the State government to allow all persons with disabilities (PwD) to avail themselves of free bus travel under the Vettri Payanam scheme, irrespective of whether they possess a Unique Disability Identity (UDID) card.
The association has pointed out that many persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Tamil Nadu do not have UDID cards and could be denied the benefit if the government makes it mandatory for accessing the scheme.
Welcoming the State government’s decision to extend the free travel facility to PwDs and one accompanying attendant, TARATDAC has requested the authorities to permit beneficiaries without UDID cards to use their existing disability identity cards as an alternative.
“They were initially excluded when the Vettri Payanam scheme was implemented, which caused considerable resentment among the community,” it said.
As part of its campaign, TARATDAC organised protests at district headquarters across Tamil Nadu, with thousands of
PwDs participating and demanding their inclusion in the scheme. Following this, and repeated representations, the government issued a fresh order extending free bus travel benefits to PwDs and one attendant.
However, the association said that around 12 lakh PwDs live in Tamil Nadu and many did not have the UDID cards. “Making the card compulsory could, therefore, prevent a significant num
TARATDAC has requested the authorities to permit beneficiaries without UDID cards to use their existing disability identity cards as an alternative
ber of eligible beneficiaries from accessing the scheme,” pointed out a TARATDAC member. “Issue clear instructions to transport authorities to accept existing disability identity cards until all eligible persons obtain the UDID cards.”
TARATDAC state president Wilson and State general secretary B Janasirani also appealed to the State government to address the UDID-related concern to ensure that no eligible disabled person is denied free bus travel for want of the card.