PwD association seeks UDID exemption for free bus travel under Vettri Payanam scheme

The association has pointed out that many persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Tamil Nadu do not have UDID cards and could be denied the benefit if the government makes it mandatory for accessing the scheme.

Welcoming the State government’s decision to extend the free travel facility to PwDs and one accompanying attendant, TARATDAC has requested the authorities to permit beneficiaries without UDID cards to use their existing disability identity cards as an alternative.

“They were initially excluded when the Vettri Payanam scheme was implemented, which caused considerable resentment among the community,” it said.

As part of its campaign, TARATDAC organised protests at district headquarters across Tamil Nadu, with thousands of