Pvt diagnostic chain awards scholarship to 301 medical students

CHENNAI: As many as 301 medical students, were awarded scholarship worth Rs 1.7 crores, as part of CSR initiative by a private diagnostic chain in the city. Metropolis Foundation presented the scholarship, including research grants to 29 students at the 6th edition of the MedEngage Annual Summit 2024 on Sunday.

Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Labour Welfare, and Skill Development Department, and Dr P Shanmugapriya, Associate Professor of Microbiology ane Nodal Officer at Directorate of Medical Education and Research were also present at the programme.

The scholarships were presented to undergraduate and postgraduate medical students across all years of MBBS education, including the postgraduate training years of MD/MS/DNB, alongside the intervening internship year.

The scholarships acknowledge outstanding achievements in academic scores, extra-curricular activities, and research papers or thesis presentations.

Dr Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer and Group Head of CSR, Metropolis Healthcare said that trough digital platforms, we are expanding our reach across the country, aiming to strengthen and inclusively improve healthcare in India.

The MedEngage scholarship program not only provides financial assistance to deserving students but also facilitates hands-on experience and practical knowledge through Metropolis' laboratories nationwide, under expert guidance.