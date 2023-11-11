Pvt bus driver found speaking on mobile while driving fined; licence suspended

VELLORE: A private bus driver, who was nonchalantly speaking on his mobile phone while driving, was fined by the Veppankuppam police and had his licence suspended for three months on Friday. Rajesh (33) of Gudiyattam was driving a private bus from Odugathur to Karadikudi.

He was speaking on his mobile phone placed between his shoulder and ear and the conversation continued non-stop even when changing gears. A passenger who videographed the incident on his smartphone uploaded it on social media where it went viral.

Vellore SP N Manivannan immediately ordered action against the driver. Veppankuppam police fined him for Rs 1,000 and the local RTO issued orders suspending his driving licence for three months. Police also warned that similar action would be taken against such errant drivers.