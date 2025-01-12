Puzhal Prison staff injured after attack by Bilal

CHENNAI: Two officials in Central Prison, Puzhal suffered injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by Muslim fundamentalist, Bilal Malik on Saturday when the prison staff went to check the cells for contraband.

Prison officials also seized a mobile phone from Bilal Malik's high-security prison cell and police booked him and Panna Ismail in a fresh case.

According to sources, on Saturday morning, Deputy Jailer, R Manikandan (37) and Jailer V Santhakumar (36) were conducting checks at the high-security block in Central Prison Puzhal when the incident happened.

A fresh case has been booked for the incident. Panna Ismail and Bilal Malik were apprehended in 2013.

The three were suspects in several cases including the Advani pipe bomb case in 2011 and the murders of BJP and Hindu leaders in the state.