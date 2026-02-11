Puthukovil Eruthu Vidum event draw large crowds

Ahead of the competition, veterinarians conducted mandatory medical examinations on all participating bulls, after which they were cleared to compete.

The bulls were judged based on the time taken to reach the designated target, with those completing the run in the shortest time declared winners.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winners. The first prize carried Rs 1,00,002, followed by Rs 80,001 for second place and Rs 60,001 for third place. In total, 130 prizes were distributed to the best-performing bulls.