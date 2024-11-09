Puthiya Tamilagam chief urges Guv to scrap Arunthathiyar sub-quota

CHENNAI: A day after staging a protest towards Raj Bhavan, Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) founder president K Krishnasamy on Friday called on Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan seeking his intervention to cancel the 3 per cent horizontal reservation for Arunthathiyar community under the SC/ST quota.

During his meeting with the Governor, Krishnasamy submitted a bunch of representations alleging that the Arunthathiyar's 3 per cent horizontal reservation in the Scheduled Caste's 18 per cent affects the other castes' rights in education and government jobs.

"Due to Arunthathiyar horizontal reservation, the Devendrakula Vellalar and Adi Dravidar community people's opportunities in education and government jobs were affected. We urge you to take action to scrap the existing horizontal reservation given for Arunthathiyars,” Krishnasamy said in a representation submitted to the Governor.

Earlier on Thursday, Krishnasamy and his party cadre staged a protest in the city against the Arunthathiyar reservation and tried to take a rally towards Raj Bhavan and were arrested by the police.