Putheri Lake is not polluted: TNPCB

CHENNAI: Following reports of plumes of foam from Putheri Lake in Tambaram Corporation limits, the civic body has clarified that the tests conducted by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has revealed no industrial effluent entering the lake.

As per TNPCB report, the samples collected from the lake are within the standard limits prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for discharge into inland surface standards. Samples, along with foam, were collected on November 20. "This indicates that there is no discharge of industrial pollutant into Putheri Lake, Pallavaram, " the TNPCB report added.

Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and Dissolved Oxygen (DO) of the lake, as per the report, are 12, 56 and 5.6 mg per liter.

A civic body statement said that it had requested the pollution control board to test the sample. Moreover, the Tambaram Corporation has requested the Environment Department of Anna University to analyse the Putheri Lake water in detail.

Pointing out foam in the lake, residents allege that chemical waste from factories and complexes in Pallavaram are being discharged into the lake. They also alleged that some miscreants dump chemical waste into the lake at night hours.

Based on complaints from residents, on Thursday, Tambaram Corporation workers visited the spot and tried to remove foam by splashing water.