Put me on firing line if I caused defeat: Stalin to panel

“If the panel finds that I am responsible for the defeat, I am ready to accept that as well. Such open-minded enquiry is expected from the team,” he told members during an interaction on Saturday.

Addressing a consultative meeting, Stalin underscored the importance of the task entrusted to the committee: conducting field studies across all 234 Assembly constituencies to identify the reasons behind the party's poor performance. He asserted that the party’s chances of bouncing back rest with the panel members and the findings they reach, giving them the freedom to criticise the party president himself.