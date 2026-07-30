Pushed to opposition for betraying Tamil Nadu, DMK sermonises on Mekedatu: TVK

In a statement, TVK said the DMK was speaking as though the Mekedatu issue had surfaced only after the party assumed office. "If that is the case, the DMK itself is admitting who was asleep when the issue demanded attention," it said.

The party also accused the DMK leadership of behaving as if it were still in power despite being voted out by the people. "Claiming the moral high ground after losing office only shows how disconnected the DMK leadership is from political reality," the statement said.