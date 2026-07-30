Pushed to opposition for betraying Tamil Nadu, DMK sermonises on Mekedatu: TVK

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Thursday (July 30) hit out at the principal opposition DMK over the Mekedatu dam issue, accusing the party of attempting to distort facts and insisting that the State government would not compromise on Tamil Nadu's rights or the interests of its farmers.
In a statement, TVK said the DMK was speaking as though the Mekedatu issue had surfaced only after the party assumed office. "If that is the case, the DMK itself is admitting who was asleep when the issue demanded attention," it said.
The party also accused the DMK leadership of behaving as if it were still in power despite being voted out by the people. "Claiming the moral high ground after losing office only shows how disconnected the DMK leadership is from political reality," the statement said.
TVK said the people would not have relegated the DMK to the Opposition had it acted decisively on issues concerning Tamil Nadu while it was in power. It alleged that the party's criticism stemmed from its inability to come to terms with the loss of power.
"The people have recognised the DMK's frustration, political bitterness and desperation to regain office. The party alone refuses to acknowledge that reality," it said.
Reaffirming its stance, TVK said its government would never allow Tamil Nadu's rights, farmers' welfare or the interests of the people to be compromised, not only on the Mekedatu project but on any issue affecting the State.