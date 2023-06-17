‘Push Centre to get TN’s share in Cauvery’

TIRUCHY: As the water from Mettur is inadequate for taking up kuruvai cultivation, the state government should get the due share of water from Karnataka and insist the union government release the mandatory quantum of water otherwise, the Tamil Nadu farmers would commence an indefinite protest in Delhi with over 1000 farmers, said the farmer leaders on Friday.

The farmer leaders, P Ayya kannu, State president of Desiya Thennidiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, P Viswanathan, state president of Tank and River Ayacutdars Welfare Association and Cauvery V Dhanapalan, General Secretary of Cauvery Farmers Protection Association together spoke to the media persons after the release of water from Grand Anicut that the present availability of water in the Mettur reservoir is inadequate for the successful kuruvai cultivation. “The Karnataka government has not given the due share of 10 TMC water for June and the state government should initiate legal steps to get the monthly due share of water,” Ayyakannu said.

He said the state government need not wait for the court to direct Karnataka but should ask the union government . “We will wait till this month’s end. If the union government fails to initiate steps, we will go to Delhi on July 1 and commence an indefinite protest,” Ayyakannu said.