Puppy beaten to death on private college campus near Sriperumbudur

The case came to light after members of the Blue Cross of India filed a complaint with the Sriperumbudur Police Station seeking action against those responsible.

Police said the incident happened at a private engineering and medical college campus in Tandalam. A stray puppy that entered the campus was allegedly beaten to death by some security guards.

When a few students questioned the guards and recorded the incident on their mobile phones, an argument broke out. The guards allegedly assaulted the students.

Police have called the guards for inquiry and are investigating the complaint. The incident has created a stir in the area.