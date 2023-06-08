Pulses hike fine, but fulfil promise of doubling income

TIRUCHY: While lauding the increase of MSP over 50 per cent for the pulses, the delta farmers on Wednesday expressed their anguish that the increase of Rs 143 per quintal of paddy (Rs 2,183 per quintal) is inadequate and demand the Prime Minister to fulfill his promise of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

During the Farmers Conclave in Uttar Pradesh in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the farmers of the country that they would have two-time profitable prices for their farm produces by 2022, and during 2016, the MSP of paddy was Rs 1,510 per quintal and as per the promise, it should have reached Rs 3,020 per quintal and the farmers are still waiting, said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

Vimalnathan, who lauded the increase of over 50 percent in the MSP for pulses said, paddy being the major crop cultivated by farmers across the should have been considered while announcing the MSP.

He opined that the recommendation of the Cost and Price Commission (CPC) was unfair in the fixation of MSP for paddy. The commission should have sought the suggestion of the agriculture universities before fixing the price.

“Above, the farmers have been waiting for the Dr MS Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation on MSP. We remind the PM of his 2016 promise, otherwise, it will certainly reflect in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

While P Ayyakannu, State president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, said it is not the increase of Rs 143 per quintal but just Rs 1.43 per kg of paddy which is nothing in terms of profit.

He also pointed out that, as per the Prime Minister’s assurance, the paddy should be procured for Rs 36 per kg and Rs 3,600 per quintal but now, Rs 2,183 per quintal is meaningless.

“The prices of fertilizers have increased and thus the production cost has doubled and the Union Government should reconsider the announcement,” he said.

Meanwhile, N Veerasekaran, Spokesperson of Tamil Nadu Bhratiya Kisan Sangam who welcomed the 50 per cent increase of MSP in oil seeds and pulses, said that the paddy gets just 7 per cent of the increase.

“If 15 per cent more is increased for paddy and an additional incentive of Rs 250 per quintal by the State government, it would be better to compensate for the huge expenses,” he said.

He also said that only 25 per cent of paddy is being procured by the government for whom the fixation of Rs 2,183 is applicable. “But the private parties who procure paddy directly from the farmers, procure with less than the government fixed price,” Veerasekaran said.