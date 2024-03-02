Pulse polio immunisation programme to be held on Sunday

CHENNAI: The Pulse Polio Immunisation programme will be held across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Health minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that Tamil Nadu is polio free and vaccination drive will be held across the State and two lakh employees have been deployed for the same.



As many as 57,84,000 children below the age of 5 will be vaccinated at 43,051 booths and administered pulse polio drops. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is undertaking the pulse polio programme and all the children below the age of five should get vaccinated. The campaign will be held from 7 am to 5 pm at all the booths.

The children who miss the vaccine on Sunday, will be vaccinated on Monday, as the state health department officials will be conducting the door to door campaign. The transit booths have also been organised in public places including bus stands, railway stations, toll plaza, airports and check posts. The pulse polio vaccine is also available in all the Primary Health Centers round the clock.