Pulse polio immunisation campaign on March 3

CHENNAI: As part of the National Immunization Day for Polio, the Deputy Director of Health Services have been informed that the Pulse Polio Immunisation for the year 2024 will be held on March 3, 2024.

The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued the operational guidelines, planning - reporting formats and micro planformats for Pulse Polio Immunization 2024.

As many as 43,051 booths will be set up and 2 lakh staff members will be deployed.

A total of 3,000 vehicles have been deputed to target 57.83 lakh children across the State to vaccinate 89.24 lakh vaccine doses.