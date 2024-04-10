Pugmark of leopard found along Mayiladuthurai waterbody

TIRUCHY: Forest officials on Tuesday spotted a pugmark and scat of the elusive leopard along the Kanjivay village in Mayiladuthurai and the hunt for the animal has been intensified. The officials are hopeful of catching the animal safely.

According to officials, the tracking of the leopard on the prowl has been intensified after the camera spotted its movements and on Tuesday, fresh pugmarks were found along the Nandalaru streams located in Kanjivay village in the district. The forest officials from Kumbakonam and Thanjavur also joined the search operation on Tuesday.

Since the movement of the animal has been identified along the waterbodies, the staff from the Water Resource Department were also roped in to identify the possible movements and hideouts along these waterbodies including the culverts.

Meanwhile, with the support of the water resource department and the residents, critical junctions and locations were identified.



In the meantime, a scat of the leopard also was identified along the Nandalaru river banks and officials have enhanced their attempt to nab the animal.

The officials also appealed to the residents to keep children below 10 years and aged people indoors to prevent any untoward incident.

Officials said that the combined search operation by forest, forest veterinarians, and wildlife experts is continuing their operation to catch the leopard safely.