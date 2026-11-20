MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed the State government’s order refusing permission for a vigilance inquiry into officials accused of irregularities in awarding the tender to construct the Chief Minister’s Mini Stadium in Pudukottai district.
The Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to proceed with the investigation even without prior approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Relying on the recent Supreme Court judgment in Tejaram vs State of Rajasthan, the Court observed, “The act of accepting the fake documents on the part of the officials is a pure criminal act, not connected with official functions and not relatable to or having any linkage with the recommendation or decision of those officials in their capacity as public servants.”
According to the report submitted to the Court pursuant to its earlier direction, officials awarded the tender to Sree Amman Logistics Agency without scrutinising the documents and fake receipts the agency had submitted to secure it.
The Director, DVAC, Chennai, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC, Pudukottai, also submitted a status report alleging that the contract was awarded based on fake documents. They had therefore sought prior approval from the government under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, to proceed against the officials allegedly involved, the Court noted.
The Court further observed that the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department had simply accepted the Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj’s report, which stated that, based on factual reports, no irregularity occurred.