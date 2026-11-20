The Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to proceed with the investigation even without prior approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Relying on the recent Supreme Court judgment in Tejaram vs State of Rajasthan, the Court observed, “The act of accepting the fake documents on the part of the officials is a pure criminal act, not connected with official functions and not relatable to or having any linkage with the recommendation or decision of those officials in their capacity as public servants.”

According to the report submitted to the Court pursuant to its earlier direction, officials awarded the tender to Sree Amman Logistics Agency without scrutinising the documents and fake receipts the agency had submitted to secure it.