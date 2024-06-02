Pudukottai gang held for series of thefts; 40 sovereign jewels recovered

TIRUCHY: A special team of police on Saturday arrested four persons who have been involved in a series of theft offenses in the Pudukkottai district and recovered 40 sovereign jewellery from the gang.

According to the police, several theft cases were registered in and around Pudukkottai town for the past two years and the people expressed concerns about their safety and appealed to the police to initiate swift action. Based on SP Vendita Pandey’s direction, several special teams were formed and the investigations commenced recently.

One of the special teams from Illuppur received information that a gang involved in the series of thefts was found selling the stolen valuables at Periyar Nagar in Madurai. Following this, the team rushed to the spot and secured three persons who were identified as Nadachi alias Latha (40) from Karimedu in Madurai, Ramu (30) from the same place, and Karthik Raja (26) from Arapalayam in Madurai, said the police. The initial investigation revealed that they were staying in Pudukkottai and involved in a series of theft offenses, added the police.

During the interrogation, the gang told the police that they used to sell the stolen valuables to Samuel (42) from Anjal Nagar in Periyar Nagar in Madurai. Subsequently, the police arrested all four persons and seized 40 sovereigns of gold, two-wheelers, and a car from them.

SP Vandita Pandey on Saturday evening lauded the special team for their prompt action.