Pudukkottai villagers seek extra buses to cut 3-km walk

CHENNAI: Residents of Adanakottai in Pudukkottai district have demanded additional bus services to the old Adanakottai area.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, hundreds of people, including pregnant women, patients, elderly people, students, and teachers from Adanakottai have to travel to old Adanakottai where a government primary health center and a government higher secondary school are located. The two areas are apart by three kilometres, the report added.

Currently, only one city bus operates every three hours from Pudukkottai to Gandharvakottai via Old Adanakottai, forcing locals to walk three kilometres. Due to this, students face difficulties in reaching school on time, and patients are unable to receive timely medical care.

Lamenting their situation, the residents have demanded additional city buses to be operated from Adhanakottai to Gandharvakottai.