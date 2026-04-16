Pudukkottai man held for providing mule account

The police registered a case based on a complaint from S Shaji (62) of Perumalpattu.

Shaji had seen an advertisement on YouTube about online trading in May 2025 and ended up investing Rs 1.38 crore in multiple instalments into various bank accounts. When he later realised he had been duped, he filed a complaint with the Avadi Commissionerate's Cyber Crime Wing.

The cyber crime wing then registered a case and went on a digital trail, which revealed that the amounts were sent to a bank account in the name of a fake firm, "Visahan Software Solutions Pvt Ltd."