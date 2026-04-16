Pudukkottai man held for providing mule account

CHENNAI: The Avadi cyber crime police arrested a Pudukkottai man for being a mule account holder for cyber fraudsters who allegedly cheated a senior citizen of Rs 1.38 crore in an online trading scam.
The police registered a case based on a complaint from S Shaji (62) of Perumalpattu.
Shaji had seen an advertisement on YouTube about online trading in May 2025 and ended up investing Rs 1.38 crore in multiple instalments into various bank accounts. When he later realised he had been duped, he filed a complaint with the Avadi Commissionerate's Cyber Crime Wing.
The cyber crime wing then registered a case and went on a digital trail, which revealed that the amounts were sent to a bank account in the name of a fake firm, "Visahan Software Solutions Pvt Ltd."
The account was opened by A Manikanda Prabhu (30) from Pudukkottai district, and the bank account was used to receive and route money from victims.
Police traced Rs 10.3 lakh from the complainant's lost amount to the accused's account and confirmed the transaction trail. The cybercrime officials arrested Manikanda Prabhu on Wednesday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is under way to identify other suspects, bank mule accounts, and recover the remaining money.
The Avadi Police Commissionerate cautioned the public against investing in trading platforms promoted through social media advertisements and urged citizens to verify Sebi registration before transferring funds. Victims of cyber fraud can report immediately on the 1930 helpline or http://www.cybercrime.gov.in.