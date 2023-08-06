Pudukkottai cracker unit blast; Stalin announces solatium

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families who lost their kin in Pudukkottai cracker unit blast.

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and friends," Stalin said in a release and directed the officials to pay Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the patients who are still being treated at the hospital from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Three men who were grievously injured in a cracker unit blast in Pudukkottai district died at Pudukkottai Government Medical College and Hospital.

Of the two more injured people, who are still being treated at the hospital, the condition of them remains critical.

On July 30, five people were injured after a blast at a cracker unit in Poongudi village near Vellanur.