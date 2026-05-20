Pudukkottai claws to top in Class 10 results with 97.57% pass rate

The results were announced on Wednesday. However, top 10 scorer Ariyalur district dropped to 37th rank in the results.



Pudukkottai district, which stood at 25 in 2024-25, jumped to the state first rank with 97.57 per cent. A total of 22,337 students, including 11,122 girls, appeared for the Class 10 exam from 335 schools in Pudukkottai district. Of them, 21,794 students, including 10,968 girls, came out with flying colours. The girls outshone the boys in the district, per usual.



"The huge jump was realised only through the relentless efforts put in by the teachers and cooperation from the students and the right time support from the district administration," said K Shanmugam, the Chief Educational Officer of Pudukkottai district. Among the government schools, Pudukkottai secured second rank as 94 out of 221 government schools secured centum results.



Meanwhile, Thanjavur secured third rank with a pass rate of 97.41 per cent, in which a total of 28,851 of the 29,618 students from 408 schools across the district had passed. Tiruchy district secured fourth place with 97.31 per cent. Of the total 33,494 students from 446 schools who appeared for the exam, 32,594 students have passed. District Collector V Saravanan felicitated the schools that secured 100 per cent results.