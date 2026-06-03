Pudukkottai AIADMK office opens after 20 days of rift

Due to the internal feud in the AIADMK that prevailed after the Assembly polls, as many as 25 MLAs showed interest in supporting TVK to form the government, as it could not gain an absolute majority.

Despite the party general Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s warning against them, they were keen on supporting TVK. This has led Edappadi Palaniswami to remove the party secretaries from various districts, including Pudukkottai, which was under former minister and Viralimalai MLA Vijayabaskar and appointed new district secretaries. For Pudukkottai, EPS appointed the District Youth Wing Secretary V Palanivelu as the district secretary of the party.