Pudukai prison SP told to release ill detenu

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court after hearing a plea against illegal directed the Superintendent of Prison, Pudukkottai, to release a detenu Velukrishnan alias Velu.

V Meenal, of Amaravathi Pudur, Sivaganga, in her petition before the Bench stated that the CB-CID branch of Sivaganga district registered a false case under Sections 384, 389 and 306 of IPC against her husband, K Velukrishnan (48), who was named as the fifth accused, on January 26 this year.

This court while hearing an anticipatory bail plea ordered to enlarge Velukrishnan on bail in any event of arrest, the petitioner said and added that he had some heart problems and was taking treatment. In the meantime, the CB-CID, Pudukottai district, filed a case falsely implicating Velukrishnan at the instigation of DSP, CB-CID, Madurai district, and the Sivaganga police.

Further, the petitioner stated that Velukrishnan, who was admitted to a Karaikudi hospital, was illegally picked up by the DSP, CB-CID, Madurai, without following the rules or seeking medical advice.

Hence, a formal complaint was made by email to the CB-CID on July 6 against the illegal arrest. Citing these, the petitioner sought the court’s intervention to take necessary steps to produce Velukrishnan before the court and set him at liberty. The petitioner’s counsel informed about the anticipatory bail already obtained by her husband and on perusal of the same, it was seen that this court, after considering all the facts, including the fact of issuance of 41(A) of CrPC, notice, by order dated June 27, 2023, granted anticipatory bail.

A division bench comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice M Nirmal Kumar observed that in this case, the petitioner’s husband is under constant medication and despite undergoing treatment he was taken by the respondent police and after that remanded to judicial custody by the Judicial Magistrate No II, Pudukottai. Considering the facts above and the circumstances of the case, the court found that the arrest and remand of Velukrishnan were questionable. He was also ordered to execute the sureties as per the order, before adjourning the matter for further hearing on July 19.