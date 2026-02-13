Puducherry’s ruling, Oppn united on statehood; UT powerless, laments CM

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday reiterated the demand for statehood to the Union Territory. It has been a UT since the merger of the former French establishments with the Indian Union in 1962.
He was replying to the views expressed by the opposition DMK members R Siva and AMH Nazeem that the demand for statehood should be pressed without let-up.
The CM said, because Puducherry is a Union Territory and not a full State, our elected leaders don’t have enough power. This creates a roadblock that stops us from making quick decisions and carrying out our plans. Rangasamy further said his party would fall in line provided there is a consensus among all the legislators and political parties on the statehood issue.
According to him, the Union Territory had witnessed greater development in the last five years despite several struggles and difficulties arising from the lack of powers to the elected ministry. “As today’s Assembly session was the last one for the House, I really feel fully satisfied with meeting the aspirations and expectations of the people with the cooperation of all sections,” he said.