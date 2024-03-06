Puducherry horror: Rangasamy holds talks with victim's father, announces Rs 20 lakh solatium

Trigger warning: This is a sensitive story

CHENNAI: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy held talks with the father Narayanan of the minor who was sexually assaulted and murdered on Wednesday. Following the talks, Chief Minister announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the victim's family as solatium.



In a murder that rocked Puducherry and beyond, a nine-year-old girl of Muthialpet's Solainagar went missing since Saturday to be found dead with her limbs tied in a sewage canal on Tuesday. The gruesome murder created shockwaves and anger among public. Following investigation, the Muthialpet police arrested Karunas (19) and Vivekanandan (59).

The police informed that the minor was enticed by the duo to Vivekanandan's house where she was sexually assaulted and murdered. They tied her mortal remains and wrapped a dhoti cloth around her and disposed in a nearby sewage canal.

This murder case has caused a huge public uproar. Protests have been taking place in several areas of the Union Territory and it spread to the seashore where people held demonstrations near the Gandhi statue. People have been flaying the state government to take stern action against the perpetrators.

Before meeting the victim's father, Rangasamy met the police officials. The CM recommended the police department to ensure that the arrested do not come out on bail and ordered to probe allegations of drugs angle of the opposition parties.