Puducherry govt to take preventive measures after Nipah virus case detected in Kerala

CHENNAI: Following the death of a 14-year-old boy due to Nipah virus, in Kerala, the Pudhucherry government has taken preventive measures to control the virus.

In the press release, Director of the health department said that monitoring of the disease has intensified in the state.

He advised the public to avoid eating bitten fruits, drinks made from palm trees like 'Padanir', and maintaining social distance from people with symptoms of brain fever.

A separate ward has been allocated in TB and Chest Diseases Hospital for any suspicious cases.

The Director also requested the people with symptoms to immediately put on a facemask and approach the nearest government hospital.