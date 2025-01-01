Puducherry govt raises VAT, fuel prices go up by Rs 2 per litre

CHENNAI: The Puducherry government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions from today. The hike follows the recent approval by Puducherry Governor Kailashnathan to raise the Value Added Tax (VAT) on these fuels, added Daily Thanthi report.

Accordingly, the price of petrol has increased to Rs 96.26 per litre in Puducherry from Rs 94.26. In Karaikal, petrol prices have risen to Rs 96.03 from Rs 94.03. Similarly, the price of diesel has increased to Rs 86.48 in Puducherry (previously Rs 84.48) and to Rs 86.31 in Karaikal (previously Rs 84.31).

In Mahe, the price of petrol has risen from Rs 91.92 to Rs 93.92, and diesel from Rs 81.90 to Rs 83.90. In yanam, petrol has gone up from Rs 94.92 to Rs 96.92, and diesel from Rs 84.75 to Rs 86.75. These price increases have come into effect from today.

The VAT on petrol in Puducherry has been increased from 14.55% to 16.98%, while in Karaikal, it has been raised to 16.99%. The VAT on diesel has been increased from 8.65% to 11.22% in Puducherry and from 8.65% to 11.23% in Karaikal.

The price hike has sparked opposition from various political parties, arguing that the increase will put additional burden on the middle class and economically weaker sections of the society.