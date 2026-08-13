Puducherry government seeks 24 months to conduct local body polls

Ramadoss submitted that elections had not been held for over 14 years. He also pointed out that the Puducherry government had appointed a One-Man Commission on December 17, 2021, to assess backwardness and determine the ward-wise proportion of the OBC population in rural and urban areas. The commission was required to submit its report within six months, by June 16, 2022, but it remains pending for over four years.

He further submitted that several representations made to the State Election Commission seeking the conduct of elections had not been considered.

His counsel argued that the prolonged delay had deprived the people of Puducherry of elected local governance and their constitutional right to participate in democracy.