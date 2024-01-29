Puducherry gets new Chief Secretary

PUDUCHERRY: Sharat Chauhan has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Puducherry on Monday.

According to an order of the Union Home Ministry, Chauhan, a 1994 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and other Union Territories) cadre, has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to the union territory.

The incumbent Rajeev Verma (a 1992 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre) has been transferred and posted as advisor to the Chandigarh administrator.

Verma had been Puducherry's Chief Secretary since April last year.