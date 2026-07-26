Puducherry couple kills woman, steals gold to clear debts

The deceased, identified as Ramani (42), is the wife of Mani (48), of Karuvadikuppam, Lawspet. They run a hotel nearby. On Thursday morning, Mani found Ramani lying in a pool of blood inside their house. Her four-sovereign thali chain and one earring were missing. Lawspet police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and launched an investigation.

Probe found that Praveen (25) of Muthialpet, a friend of Ramani's nephew, visited the hotel regularly and had become acquainted with her. Through him, his wife Easwari (21) had also become a frequent visitor to Ramani's house. Police questioned them, and during sustained interrogation, both allegedly confessed to murdering Ramani.