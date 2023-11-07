'Publishing of results of TNPSC group 2 and 2A exams were not delayed'

CHENNAI: State finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday clarified that the publishing of the results of the TNPSC group II and IIA exams were not delayed.

In a clarification statement issued in the backdrop of media reports suggesting delay in the release of group II and II A results, Thennarasu said that as many as 51,000 applicants took the mandatory Tamil and general knowledge qualification exams conducted for Group II and IIA posts by TNPSC on February 25.

Pointing out that the numbers were threefold more than the number of persons who take the UPSC main exams, the state finance minister said that the UPSC takes five months to publish the results and the efficiency of the TNPSC was no way less than the UPSC.

Arguing that the TNPSC had only one computer laboratory when the works of the Group II and IIA recruitment were conducted, the minister said that the works of the Group II and IIA recruitment were delayed as the commission had to evaluate various other exam manuscripts.

Reasoning that Chief Minister M K Stalin issued orders to set up the second computer lab only to avoid such delays in the future and the works of the lab were in full swing, the minister said that about 80% of the evaluation works were over and the rest would be completed in the first week of December.

The Chief Minister would issue the work orders to 6,000 persons then, the minister added.